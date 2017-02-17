Dine 909: San Bernardinoa s The Mug is reborn as a seafood restaurant
World Seafood opened earlier this month in the space formerly occupied by the longtime Italian eatery, 1588 W. Highland Ave. As the name suggests, World Seafood offers seafood prepared several ways: Fish and chips , Cajun seafood and tempura seafood . Nine times out of 10, when one restaurant replaces another, it's the same cuisine, which makes absolutely no sense to me: A Mexican restaurant just failed here, and you want to open another Mexican restaurant? Following a months-long delay, The Brickwood , a beer and wine bar and entertainment venue, opened last Sunday in downtown Riverside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|3 hr
|Ha Bot
|5
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Wed
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
|Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12)
|Feb 13
|Phart Yeastily
|32
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC