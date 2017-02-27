Devizes Festival of Winter Ales a huge success
MORE than 700 beer lovers poured into Devizes on Friday and Saturday for the biggest and best edition yet of the town's festival of winter ales. The Corn Exchange was packed for the three sessions over the two days, which was full of beers, ciders, pies and a whole host of entertainment.
