Day Trip Discoveries: Go beer tasting at local microbreweries
Microbreweries seem to be popping up everywhere these days, and several intriguing ones have established themselves from Edmonds to Everett in just the past few years. Curious to try unusual beer flavored with peanut butter, coconut or juniper berry? Beers ranging from Bavarian-style MA rzen to dark, hoppy Porter? Those made with organic or locally sourced ingredients? Then explore some of these small working microbreweries, where you can try handcrafted beers ranging from hoppy IPAs to malty ales, plus seasonal and specialty beers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|13 hr
|Ha Bot
|5
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Wed
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
|Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12)
|Feb 13
|Phart Yeastily
|32
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC