CX launches first beer made for drinking at 35,000 feet

7 hrs ago

In partnership with Hong Kong craft brewery, HK Beer Co, Cathay Pacific has released a beer created for drinking in the air. Called 'Betsy' after Cathay Pacific's first aircraft, a Douglas DC-3 which flew passengers around Asia in the 1940s and 1950s, the beer will be served to First and Business Class passengers on flights between Hong Kong and Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester, initially from 1 March until 30 April.

