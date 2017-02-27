CraftBeer.com Presents: Great American Beer Bars
To navigate both novices and craft beer aficionados towards the best beer bars in every state, CraftBeer.com -the Brewers Association website for beer lovers-surveyed its readers for its annual Great American Beer Bars competition. "CraftBeer.com readers understand what sets a beer bar apart and have continually shown up since 2012 to recommend and praise their favorite spots," said Julia Herz, publisher of CraftBeer.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Mon
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Feb 17
|Ha Bot
|5
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Feb 15
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC