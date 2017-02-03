Craft support for craft beer

Craft support for craft beer

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha made a valid point when he recently said that the government is compelled to consider multiple issues when it comes to making it easier for craft beers and microbrews to go on sale legally. Consumer safety, fair trade and an ability by producers to maintain standards and take responsibility if things go wrong must be taken into account as well -- not just a demand for new products, the premier said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11) Feb 1 cars parked on 401 5
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Jan 28 Edward1950 126
News Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs... Jan 20 Erin 1
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) Jan 18 RGregory0321 76
News Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11) Jan 14 plant on strike 4
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec '16 silly rabbit 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,563,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC