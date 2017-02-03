Craft support for craft beer

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha made a valid point when he recently said that the government is compelled to consider multiple issues when it comes to making it easier for craft beers and microbrews to go on sale legally. Consumer safety, fair trade and an ability by producers to maintain standards and take responsibility if things go wrong must be taken into account as well -- not just a demand for new products, the premier said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.