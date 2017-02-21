County Durham brewer launches gluten-free beer made from quinoa
A North East brewery has become the first in the UK to produce only gluten-free beers for drinkers suffering from Coeliac disease. The Durham firm has now launched its Alt Brew range of drinks that use low gluten grains such as rice, millet and quinoa instead of barley.
