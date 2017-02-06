Continue reading this blog post

River City hosts a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest, which will receive $1 from every pint sold between 3 and 9 p.m. Puyallup River Brewing will be featured in a tap takeover at Geno's starting at 6, with giveaways and raffles. No-Li is the featured brewery for this month's fried chicken beer dinner at Yards Bruncheon in Kendall Yards starting at 6, presented by The Wandering Table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spokane 7.