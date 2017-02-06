Continue reading this blog post

River City hosts a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest, which will receive $1 from every pint sold between 3 and 9 p.m. Puyallup River Brewing will be featured in a tap takeover at Geno's starting at 6, with giveaways and raffles. No-Li is the featured brewery for this month's fried chicken beer dinner at Yards Bruncheon in Kendall Yards starting at 6, presented by The Wandering Table.

