Construction begins on Ballast Point ...

Construction begins on Ballast Point brewery near Roanoke

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

San Diego-based Ballast Point Brewing and Spirits has begun construction on its new brewery in a former automotive parts factory near Roanoke. The Roanoke Times reports the Daleville facility will be the Roanoke Valley's first industrial-sized brewery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor... Wed Aintgotnolicense 4
News Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12) Feb 13 Phart Yeastily 32
News New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10) Feb 6 Boobian Phartopolis 51
News Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11) Feb 1 cars parked on 401 5
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Jan 28 Edward1950 126
News Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs... Jan 20 Erin 1
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) Jan 18 RGregory0321 76
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC