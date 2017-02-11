Company uses diamonds to help brew beer
It's being brewed for the Main Street Brew Fest and is called the Miel de Diamant, which is French for Honey Diamond. The beer is produced with local products, including butternut squash, sweet potatoes and local spices, which are dry hopped over more than 45 carats of diamonds from a local jeweler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Person Who Really...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC