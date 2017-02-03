CNY Brewfest 2017 map: Find the beer you're looking for with our guide
The Central New York Brewfest returns this year to the New York State Fairgrounds , Saturday, Feb. 4, with nearly 140 vendors on the list, including 35 new breweries and new distributors specializing in high-end, sought-after craft beers. New breweries at this year's festival include SingleCut Beersmith from Queens, Jack's Abbey from Framingham, Mass., Grimm Artisan Ales from Brooklyn, Evil Twin Brewing from Brooklyn, Crooked Stave Brewing from Denver, and Mikkeller Brewery from Denmark.
