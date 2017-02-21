China's beer market faces headwind

China's beer consumption has been dropping for the past two years, and is set to continue the downward trend for the next five years, according to BMI Research. The drop seen from the world's biggest beer market is a result of intense competition among brands, consumers' changing tastes, growing health awareness coupled with a slower economy, Domestic beer brands selling lower-priced beer suffered the strongest hit from the drop.

