Cheers for the beer! Popular festival gets underway

The county town fundraiser, which is in its 29th year, pulled in the punters again today, with another bumper turnout expected tomorrow. With 87 different ales on offer as well as 16 varieties of cider and perry, there was plenty to tickle the taste buds at the event organised by committee members of West Dorset CAMRA and Dorchester Round Table.

