Charity chosen for the 2017 City of A...

Charity chosen for the 2017 City of Ale will be The Big C

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Eastern Daily Press

The charity for this year's City of Ale festival in Norwich has been revealed as The Big C cancer charity. Dawn Leeder, co-chair of the beer festival, said there had been a "huge response" to their appeal for a new charity to get involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft... Fri Ha Bot 5
News Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor... Feb 15 Aintgotnolicense 4
News Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12) Feb 13 Phart Yeastily 32
News New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10) Feb 6 Boobian Phartopolis 51
News Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11) Feb 1 cars parked on 401 5
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Jan 28 Edward1950 126
News Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs... Jan 20 Erin 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,987,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC