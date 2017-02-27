Business of Beer: Keeping it fresh with best beer bar practices
We live in the era of the craft beer boom, with a new brewery opening in Nova Scotia every month or two. We now have more breweries per capital than any other province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
