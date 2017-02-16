Budweiser are giving away FREE beer for everyone this weekend - here's how to claim yours
It's set to be a historical weekend in football, so to help the UK celebrate, Budweiser is giving everyone a free beer. To claim yours, enter your email at www.celebratewithbud.com and they'll send you your unique voucher code.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Wed
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
|Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12)
|Feb 13
|Phart Yeastily
|32
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC