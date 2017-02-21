Britain's first beer festival guaranteed NOT to give you a...
Britain's first alcohol-free beer festival is being held - and you can drink all day without getting a hangover. Clear-headed party goers can choose no alcohol or low alcohol beers donated by breweries wanting to show off their more sober options.
