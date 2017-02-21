Brewsday Tuesday: Parleaux Beer Lab and Brieux Carre Close to Opening
Just off Frenchmen Street, the compact brewery and taproom Brieux Carre features a cozy bar area with 12 taps and there is a beer garden in back. Owner Robert Bostick, head brewer Taylor Pellerin, investors and friends built the brewery, from hand-mixing concrete and digging drainage trenches to creating the bar top from a tree they found near Bogue Falaya.
