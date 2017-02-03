Brewing beer and jobs:Beer bill worth toasting
Cheers to George's state senators who voted Thursday to give Georgia's craft brewers a better shot at being a success by approving a bill that would allow them to sell the beer they brew on site, with some limitations. The Georgia Senate voted 49-2 on Thursday to adopt Senate Bill 85, which would provide for the state's breweries to sell up to 3,000 barrels of beer each year directly to their consumers.
