Brewers are beaming after banished beer festival was brought back to the Beacon

The organisers of a beer festival evicted from its spiritual home three years ago are celebrating after they were invited back - for the next five years. The 2017 Wantage Beer Festival will now be held at the town's Beacon hall on Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18. The knees-up, organised by the White Horse branch of the Campaign for Real Ale , was held at The Beacon in 2012 and 2013.

