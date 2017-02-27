Brew Your Own Beer At Bootleggers Bre...

Brew Your Own Beer At Bootleggers BrewworX In Brandon

10 hrs ago Read more: Osprey Observer

Bootleggers BrewworX, Brandon's only Brewery where you can enjoy craft beer and learn to brew it yourself, invites you to celebrate and participate in this year's Tampa Bay Beer Week during the first full week of March. Local brewers, distributors, and vendors celebrate beer.

