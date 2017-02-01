Blackburn company celebrating after selling hundreds of thousands of bottles of beer in South Korea
The Sovereign Beverage Company, which aims to making exporting easy, sold more than 300,000 bottles in the country during 2016 after joining a trade mission with the Department for International Trade. The Haslingden Road company exports to more than 60 countries worldwide at present, representing the likes of Greene King, Marstons, Robinsons, Timothy Taylor and Innis & Gunn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|21 hr
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC