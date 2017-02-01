Blackburn company celebrating after s...

Blackburn company celebrating after selling hundreds of thousands of bottles of beer in South Korea

The Sovereign Beverage Company, which aims to making exporting easy, sold more than 300,000 bottles in the country during 2016 after joining a trade mission with the Department for International Trade. The Haslingden Road company exports to more than 60 countries worldwide at present, representing the likes of Greene King, Marstons, Robinsons, Timothy Taylor and Innis & Gunn.

