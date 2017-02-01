Best Beer Run Ever: Man Wins Super Bowl Tickets for Life

A Kansas man didn't just win Super Bowl tickets - he won Super Bowl tickets for life, thanks to a lucky beer run. The Wichita Eagle reports that Lyle Randa, 52, of Wichita, will get two tickets to every Super Bowl for the rest of his life thanks to Bud Light's "Super Bowl Tickets for Life" sweepstakes.

