Beers to You: Falling for Toppling Goliath
With a population of just over 8,000, its definition as a city might be a stretch, but the quality of Toppling Goliath Brewing Company's beers has built a following that is, well, huge. Before co-founder Clark Lewey, 51, got that fateful homebrewing kit that has changed many a career path, he spent 25 years working for Iowa Rotocast Plastics Inc. in Decorah, supplying the beverage/beer industry with coolers, point of sale merchandising equipment, stadium kiosks and the like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|8 hr
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
|Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Phart Yeastily
|32
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC