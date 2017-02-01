Beer, wine to flow at KANDU's annual ...

Beer, wine to flow at KANDU's annual Grapes and Hops

Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Those wishing to broaden their wine and craft beer palates can have their desires satiated by attending KANDU Industries' annual Grapes and Hops on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Armory, 10 S. High St. The event is KANDU's second largest fundraiser of the year, and it's always a hit with those who attend, said KANDU Development Director Jim McMullen. This year, he expects between 300 and 400 people to take part.

Chicago, IL

