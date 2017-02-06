Beer we go again! Berkhamsted festival plans brewing up to include new venue
With 24 ales and six ciders already lined up and the Civic Centre booked, BerkoBeerFest is set to be the town's best tipple festival yet. Organiser Nigel Oseland has secured cask-conditioned ales and ciders from 16 breweries and he is already looking forward to the popular event which takes place in April.
