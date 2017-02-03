Beer Up North: A brief discourse on India Pale Ale
It seems that it was around the early- to mid-1800's when the market for beer shipped to India began to take off for British brewers who had fine-tuned the means to get classic English pale ale to survive the long ocean voyage to India in wooden kegs, a bit of a logistical nightmare given the duration of the journey and the hot climate of the South Atlantic and Indian oceans. Part of the secret was to start the beer with a higher original gravity, that is to say with a higher malt to water ratio, so that the yeast could vigorously ferment the beer throughout the voyage to India; this likely resulted in a finished beer with an ABV of about 7 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC