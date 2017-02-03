Beer Up North: A brief discourse on India Pale Ale

It seems that it was around the early- to mid-1800's when the market for beer shipped to India began to take off for British brewers who had fine-tuned the means to get classic English pale ale to survive the long ocean voyage to India in wooden kegs, a bit of a logistical nightmare given the duration of the journey and the hot climate of the South Atlantic and Indian oceans. Part of the secret was to start the beer with a higher original gravity, that is to say with a higher malt to water ratio, so that the yeast could vigorously ferment the beer throughout the voyage to India; this likely resulted in a finished beer with an ABV of about 7 per cent.

