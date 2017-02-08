Beer prices are going to rise and it'...

Beer prices are going to rise and it's all Brexit's fault

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Southport Visiter

I've seen news reports that Heineken and Carlsberg will follow Carling and Budweiser in increasing their prices because the pound has fallen since the EU vote, which is generally putting pressure on costs across the economy, writes Neville Grundy. The British Beer and Pubs Association says that the depreciation of sterling will cause inflation, adding that "higher inflation will also lead to higher levels of indexation for taxes like beer duty, creating a vicious circle when it comes to cost pressures, which is why we are urging the Chancellor to cut beer duty on a pint by one penny in the budget".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southport Visiter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10) Feb 6 Boobian Phartopolis 51
News Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11) Feb 1 cars parked on 401 5
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Jan 28 Edward1950 126
News Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs... Jan 20 Erin 1
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) Jan 18 RGregory0321 76
News Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11) Jan 14 plant on strike 4
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan '17 Person Who Really... 15
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC