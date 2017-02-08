Beer prices are going to rise and it's all Brexit's fault

I've seen news reports that Heineken and Carlsberg will follow Carling and Budweiser in increasing their prices because the pound has fallen since the EU vote, which is generally putting pressure on costs across the economy, writes Neville Grundy. The British Beer and Pubs Association says that the depreciation of sterling will cause inflation, adding that "higher inflation will also lead to higher levels of indexation for taxes like beer duty, creating a vicious circle when it comes to cost pressures, which is why we are urging the Chancellor to cut beer duty on a pint by one penny in the budget".

