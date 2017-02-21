Beer of the Week: Silver Moon Brewing Chapter 2 Casual Ale

What better way to follow up a successful Zwickelmania than with an easy-drinking session ale? Even better when it's locally brewed and comes in cans! With all of the other big beer events that have been going on sometimes it's good to slow it down. And with today being the new moon, it's only appropriate that today's beer of the week comes from Silver Moon Brewing : their Chapter 2 Casual Ale .

