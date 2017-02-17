Beer In Ads #2193: Heineken Refreshes...

Beer In Ads #2193: Heineken Refreshes J.R. Ewing

Monday's ad is for Heineken, from the 1970s. In the later 1970s, Heineken embarked on a series of ads with the tagline "Heineken Refreshes the Parts Other Beers Cannot Reach."

