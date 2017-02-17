Beer growth gives 2016 boost to Sapporo Holdings - results
Sapporo Holdings ' renewed focus on beer is paying off as profits last year surged on the back of fresh domestic growth for its core lager brands. Sales growth for Sapporo's Black Label and Yebishu beers outpaced a 2% decline in Japan's overall beer market, the company said in calender-2016 results.
