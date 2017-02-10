Beer Goggles: Craft beer brewers are stifled by outdated beer laws

In Georgia, home of SweetWater Brewing, you can't buy a full pint of beer to drink at a brewery, or bottles or cans to take home. It's just one of many arcane beer laws across the U.S. Craft beer may seem like it's big and has grown rapidly, but the legal idiosyncrasies of a handful of states serve as a reminder of how small a corner of the beer industry it is.

