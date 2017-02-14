Beer column: Talk about having a tall one
The answer is at least 350 metres, which is how high the world's tallest and possibly newest craft beer bar stands above the streets of Toronto, just north of the famed Steam Whistle Brewing and next door to a quaint little ballpark. That's 14 craft beers, including its own top-selling Tower Lager brewed by Railway City of St. Thomas, and two ciders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|3 hr
|cirrhosis
|1
|Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Phart Yeastily
|32
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC