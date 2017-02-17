Beer buzz: Miel Brewery to open in 2017
Alex Peyroux and Janice Montoya announced plans to open Miel Brewery near the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Sixth streets in the Irish Channel by the end of 2017. Peyroux's ancestors came to New Orleans from France in 1740.
