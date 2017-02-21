Beer Bracket Challenge Launches Wednesday
Can you get a little weird about your local craft beer? Do you find yourself in full-on preacher mode when discussing the best seasonals or high gravities? Well, friends, do we have the bracket for you! The Memphis Flyer and Aldo's Pizza Pies have teamed up to present the Beer Bracket Challenge, which launches at memphisflyer.com on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sixteen local beers, divided into light, dark, IPA, and seasonal categories, vie against each other in a seeded bracket.
