BCa s Pizza & Beer featuring Belgian and sour beers until Thursday

7 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

BC's Pizza & Beer in Clovis will have 25 sour and/or Belgian beers on tap until Thursday as part of is combined Belgian/Sour Beer festival . The restaurant is also selling bottled Belgian and sour beers, as well as special glasses made in Belgium.

