Bavarian beer and music are in store at the Bierkeller.
An opening date has been set for Nottingham's new multi-million pound Bierkeller entertainment complex which will house three very different bars under one roof. And they couldn't have timed it better as March 17 is St Patrick's Day, when the Guinness is sure to be flowing.
