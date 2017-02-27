Another cash splash for beer in Ballarat
Ballarat's position as the beer capital of Victoria has been cemented with the announcement of a $500,000 Australian Craft Beer Centre of Excellence. Thirsty: Federation University's Geraldine Lewis, Peter Aldred and Sam Henson along with Australian Craft Beer Centre of Excellence director Brian Taylor.
