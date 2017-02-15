150-plus beers on tap at Birmingham Winter Beer Fest

The first Birmingham Winter Beer Fest takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the BJCC North Exhibit Hall in Birmingham, Ala. Beer connoisseurs can sample more than 150 brews from around the globe at the inaugural Birmingham Winter Beer Fest this Saturday, Feb. 4. "We've been doing beer festivals for the past several years around the South, but we've never done one here," says Alex Colee of Birmingham's Red Mountain Entertainment, which is producing the festival.

