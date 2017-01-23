Young talent invited to perform at Bexhill Ale and Arty beer festival
Talented young musicians are being invited to take part in a Battle of the Bands type audition on stage at the De La Warr Pavilion at this year's Ale and Arty beer festival in Bexhill. Organisers Bexhill Rotary are inviting young musicians, aged 15 - 19, to play at the afternoon session of the festival on Saturday March 18 from 12 noon.
