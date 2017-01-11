Wine without hassle: Washington state...

Wine without hassle: Washington state eyes store refills

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

A proposed measure in Washington state would allow wine lovers to fill reusable containers known as growlers from taps at grocery stores, wine boutiques and other places licensed to sell wine in the state. House Bill 1039, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Sharon Wylie, would let businesses already licensed to sell beer or cider for growlers to also offer wine for the containers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec '16 silly rabbit 1
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Nov '16 BillyD 125
News Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in... Nov '16 silly rabbit 1
News Yuengling goes for Trump Nov '16 Spam sammich 2
News Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ... Nov '16 HIS-101 1
News 5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,559 • Total comments across all topics: 277,840,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC