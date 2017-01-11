Wine without hassle: Washington state eyes store refills
A proposed measure in Washington state would allow wine lovers to fill reusable containers known as growlers from taps at grocery stores, wine boutiques and other places licensed to sell wine in the state. House Bill 1039, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Sharon Wylie, would let businesses already licensed to sell beer or cider for growlers to also offer wine for the containers.
