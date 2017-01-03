Website ranks Austin as one of the best cities in America to drink beer
If you're looking for one of the top cities in America to drink beer and don't want to leave Texas, a road trip to Austin may be in your future. The financial website Smart Asset ranked Austin as the 14th best city in America for beer drinkers.
