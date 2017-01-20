We Do More Than Just Brew Beer
This is a fun piece of illustration, an infographic New Year's Eve card of sorts, commissioned by Baltika , which is a Russian brewery that's part of the Carlsberg Group . They hired Anton Egorov to create something like oeN 3 4 N NS , N 1 4 N 3 4N N 3 4 2 N N N 2 3 4, which is a reverse translation of their English version of the infographic, "We Do More Than Just Brew Beer."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brookston Beer Bulletin.
