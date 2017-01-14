VIDEO: Lion celebrates 21st birthday with beer cases
Mufasa, the hungry African lion at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary celebrated his 21st birthday with cases of beer, a pizza box, a Scooby Doo doll and a raw chicken. The keepers left boxes of Miller Genuine Draft, Michelob ULTRA, and Coors Light to suit Mufasa's tastes.
