US craft beer growth slows again - IRI figures

The craft beer slowdown in the US looks to be continuing as year-end figures show a marked deceleration in supermarket and convenience growth for top brands. US sales for the leading 20 craft beers in multi-outlet channels were up 8% to US$3.8bn in the 52 weeks to 25 December, according to IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Just-Drinks.com.