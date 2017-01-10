Upset Hindus urge Texas brewery to wi...

Upset Hindus urge Texas brewery to withdraw Lord Shiva beers

18 hrs ago Read more: Merinews

Upset Hindus are urging New Braunfels based New Braunfels Brewing Company to withdraw three beers named after Hindu deity Lord Shiva, calling these highly inappropriate. Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

