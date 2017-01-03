Unofficial Big Beers Hosts Breckenrid...

Unofficial Big Beers Hosts Breckenridge Brewpub and Broken Compass Embody Brewery Changes

When Breckenridge Brewery was founded in 1990 in a sleepy ski town in Summit County, it was one of the first, and one of the only, beer makers in the entire state. Over the following quarter of a century - even as the company expanded to Denver, moved into a sixty-barrel headquarters on Kalamath Street, achieved nationwide distribution and eventually built a twelve-acre campus with a 100-barrel brewhouse in Littleton in order to compete with thousands of other breweries nationwide - the original pub in Breckenridge remained king of its mountain.

