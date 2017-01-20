Truth about Miller Lite beer

It was the era of fad diets, before the boom of craft beer, and a lower-calorie alternative to the American staples of Bud, Coors, and Miller was just what the "Me" generation was looking for. Miller Lite remains a top-selling beer to this day, and even if it is your standby, we bet that there's a lot you didn't know about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.