Tri-Valley A&E: January's offerings won't leave you dry
It's not just because the celestial spigot has opened and rain has returned to weather parlance and the forecast, but artistically, in four entertaining events that in unique ways celebrate that which is moist. First up is the Tri-Valley Craft Beer Trail that "spreads cheer with beer" now through Jan. 31. The East Bay wine region shows dedication to supporting the special-needs community at Sunflower Hill with 20 participating beer stops at establishments in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Danville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec 10
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC