Tri-Valley A&E: January's offerings w...

Tri-Valley A&E: January's offerings won't leave you dry

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

It's not just because the celestial spigot has opened and rain has returned to weather parlance and the forecast, but artistically, in four entertaining events that in unique ways celebrate that which is moist. First up is the Tri-Valley Craft Beer Trail that "spreads cheer with beer" now through Jan. 31. The East Bay wine region shows dedication to supporting the special-needs community at Sunflower Hill with 20 participating beer stops at establishments in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Danville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) 7 hr Person Who Really... 15
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec 10 silly rabbit 1
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Nov '16 BillyD 125
News Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in... Nov '16 silly rabbit 1
News Yuengling goes for Trump Nov '16 Spam sammich 2
News Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ... Nov '16 HIS-101 1
News 5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,322 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,712

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC