Third Space Brewing named Best New Brewer in Wisconsin by RateBeer

Third Space Brewing has been named the Best New Brewer of 2016 in the state of Wisconsin by prestigious beer rating site RateBeer. RateBeer Best, an annual online competition in its 15th year, summarizes millions of reviews on over 470,000 beers from the world's most avid beer enthusiasts, some with over 40,000 reviews.

